Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 881,700 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881,700 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises 1.1% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $464,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Down 1.9 %

Snowflake stock opened at $183.02 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares in the company, valued at $83,511,651.08. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,278 shares of company stock valued at $47,825,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.