Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 3,133,200 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 106.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,077,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.27% of Conagra Brands worth $197,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604,367 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,362.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,406,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,186 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $65,932,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,013,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,238 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,484,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,945 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 135.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

