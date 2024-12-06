Treatt (LON:TET) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Treatt (LON:TET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.29) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.39% from the company’s previous close.
Treatt Stock Up 0.2 %
Treatt stock traded up GBX 1.08 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 476.58 ($6.08). 37,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,673. The company has a market cap of £289.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2,647.66 and a beta of 1.02. Treatt has a twelve month low of GBX 365.29 ($4.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 570 ($7.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 451.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 454.72.
About Treatt
