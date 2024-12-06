Treatt (LON:TET) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Treatt (LON:TET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.29) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.39% from the company’s previous close.

Treatt Stock Up 0.2 %

Treatt stock traded up GBX 1.08 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 476.58 ($6.08). 37,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,673. The company has a market cap of £289.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2,647.66 and a beta of 1.02. Treatt has a twelve month low of GBX 365.29 ($4.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 570 ($7.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 451.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 454.72.

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

