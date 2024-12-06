Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Downgraded to Sector Perform Rating by Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$81.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$98.00. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s current price.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.50 to C$89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$88.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$86.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

TSE:TD traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,469,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,815. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$73.22 and a 1-year high of C$87.99.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

