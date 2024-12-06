Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.
Tootsie Roll Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years.
Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance
TR traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 69,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,560. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $35.84.
Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.
