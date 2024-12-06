Todd P. Helms Sells 57,948 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) SVP Todd P. Helms sold 57,948 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,684.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,424.56. This trade represents a 57.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MWA stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $26.28.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $348.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,055 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,618,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,456,000 after buying an additional 791,569 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,040,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,031,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 682,740 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

