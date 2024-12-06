Thomas P. Carey Sells 15,710 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total transaction of $3,618,327.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,466.72. This trade represents a 56.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $235.91 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $237.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.90%.

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

