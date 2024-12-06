theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. 32,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 47,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

theglobe.com Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

theglobe.com Company Profile

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the operation of an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

