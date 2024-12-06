The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.9% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,016,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DIS opened at $116.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

