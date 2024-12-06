The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $520.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.75.

NYSE:GS traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $595.02. 312,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $549.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.93. The firm has a market cap of $186.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $342.00 and a twelve month high of $612.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,979. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

