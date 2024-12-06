The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 118.20 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 118.20 ($1.51), with a volume of 1287175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.60 ($1.50).

The Bankers Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,344.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

The Bankers Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

About The Bankers Investment Trust

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

