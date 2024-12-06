Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 4,114 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after buying an additional 1,474,459 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,231,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after acquiring an additional 795,438 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,139,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,411,000 after acquiring an additional 556,053 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Melius Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $426.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $409.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

