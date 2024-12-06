Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Has $803,000 Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 295.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.