Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Has $687,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 201,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

NYSE:NVO opened at $108.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

