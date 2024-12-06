Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 33.7% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $342,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $557.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $538.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.44. The company has a market cap of $505.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $417.46 and a one year high of $559.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

