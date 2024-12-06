Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 6,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:COP opened at $104.44 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $101.29 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

