TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Up 7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.25. 3,161,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 21,248,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.07.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 260.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 139,722 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 457,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

