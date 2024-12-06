Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:TVE)

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Performance
Shares of TVE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. 6,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,298. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $23.01.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Company Profile
