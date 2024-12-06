Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases New Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 167,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 8.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

AES Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.