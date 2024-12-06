Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys Shares of 40,616 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 246.0% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $40,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. UBS Group raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

