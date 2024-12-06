Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys Shares of 38,442 Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Braze by 21.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,958,000 after purchasing an additional 279,050 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Braze by 69.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,494,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,319,000 after purchasing an additional 612,400 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Braze by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 780,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the third quarter worth about $20,794,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 12.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 57,713 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRZE. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Braze in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $617,791.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,078,011.20. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,720,244.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,244.10. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,979 shares of company stock worth $3,688,914. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

