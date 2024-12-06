Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 567,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $134.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

