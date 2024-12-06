Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Trading Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$64.35 and last traded at C$64.40. 865,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,166,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.88.

Several brokerages have commented on TECK.B. Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$77.13.

The company has a market cap of C$32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.32.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

