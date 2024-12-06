Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $200.60 and last traded at $200.34. 3,735,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 15,200,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

