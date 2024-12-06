Taika Capital LP Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Taika Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 385.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 44.8% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 4,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,132. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $240.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.99.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

