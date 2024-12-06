Taika Capital LP Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Taika Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 385.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 44.8% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 4,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems
In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,132. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on EPAM
EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:EPAM opened at $240.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.99.
EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EPAM Systems
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Rideshare Rivalry: Lyft Stock Shows Potential to Outperform Uber
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Amgen Stock Falls on Weight Loss Drug Data: Overreaction or Fair?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Enterprise Tech Stocks That Are Viable Takeover Targets in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.