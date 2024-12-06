Taika Capital LP Makes New $4.12 Million Investment in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 161,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000. MGIC Investment accounts for about 3.1% of Taika Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $306.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

