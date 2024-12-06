Tabor Asset Management LP Makes New $7.20 Million Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,000. Five Below accounts for 3.5% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP owned 0.15% of Five Below as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 63.5% in the third quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $115.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.78. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.35.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

