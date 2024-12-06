Tabor Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Tabor Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 26,785 shares during the quarter. Urban Outfitters makes up about 2.3% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 138.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $52.68.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

