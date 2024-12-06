Tabor Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 433 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after buying an additional 233,052 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,322,600,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,427,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Booking by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 2,315.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,755,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,820.50.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,287.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,127.31 and a 52 week high of $5,330.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,684.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,130.83.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

