Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $59.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

NYSE:SNV opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $564.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

