StockNews.com Downgrades NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to Sell

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 63,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

