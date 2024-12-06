StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Express Stock Performance

Shares of EXPR opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Express has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $749.20, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

