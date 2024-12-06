StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of ClearSign Technologies worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.
