Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer Mathieu Péloquin Sells 5,000 Shares

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mathieu Péloquin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.97, for a total transaction of C$39,850.00.

Mathieu Péloquin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Mathieu Péloquin sold 500 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.94, for a total value of C$3,971.00.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

Stingray Group stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.81. 5,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,840. Stingray Group has a 1 year low of C$5.09 and a 1 year high of C$8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$415.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAY.A has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company provides Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service available on television (TV), the internet, and through smartphones and tablets; Calm Radio, a music site for relaxation; Calm Christian, that offers Christian worship music; Qello Concerts by Stingray, an over-the-top streaming service on TV, mobile, and the web; and Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel for jazz and jazz-related genres.

