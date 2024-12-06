Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,540 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $91,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after buying an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after buying an additional 920,695 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after buying an additional 712,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,498 shares of company stock worth $45,116,385. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $364.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.67. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.39, a PEG ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.11.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

