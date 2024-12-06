Stifel Financial Corp Has $135.11 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $135,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,775 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tesla by 94.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,344 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.84.

Shares of TSLA opened at $369.49 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $375.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,280 shares of company stock worth $135,164,640 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

