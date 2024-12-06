Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Valero Energy worth $87,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $133.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.70. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.