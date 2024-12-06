Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Valero Energy worth $87,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.
Valero Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:VLO opened at $133.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.70. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $184.79.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
