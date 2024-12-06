Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,204,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. QSV Equity Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 24.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.36.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total value of $2,270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,754,928.08. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total transaction of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,021. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $572.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $768.28 and a 200-day moving average of $813.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.71 and a 52-week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

