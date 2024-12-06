Stansberry Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $37.53 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

