Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.070-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.0 million-$201.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.6 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.310-0.320 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $7.70 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CXM

Sprinklr Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $8.67 on Friday. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,124.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,455.86. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $351,441.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 739,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,626.17. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.