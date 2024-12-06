SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.