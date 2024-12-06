Southernsun Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,139 shares during the quarter. MGP Ingredients accounts for 6.5% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned 3.00% of MGP Ingredients worth $54,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,102,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,824,000 after purchasing an additional 137,292 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,801,000 after buying an additional 68,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,746,000 after acquiring an additional 131,542 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 515,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,375,000 after acquiring an additional 248,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 495,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,261,000 after purchasing an additional 199,550 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $324,511.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,279.19. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 1.0 %

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.48 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.98%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.