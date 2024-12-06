Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Shares Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 157,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 53,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Southern Empire Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.23.
Southern Empire Resources Company Profile
Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Empire Resources
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.