Sora Investors LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Sora Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 442,277 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,596,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after buying an additional 515,489 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth about $19,019,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,617,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 192,308 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

AAOI opened at $34.48 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In related news, Director Min-Chu (Mike) Chen sold 9,790 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $391,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,160. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $430,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,017.04. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,769 shares of company stock worth $2,813,037. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

