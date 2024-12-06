Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 30,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 91,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Solitario Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Solitario Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solitario Resources Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solitario Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Solitario Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 86,854 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Solitario Resources by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 310,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solitario Resources by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 59,573 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

