Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.00 and last traded at C$24.00, with a volume of 5358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ATB Capital raised shares of Softchoice from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Softchoice from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.67.

Softchoice Price Performance

Softchoice Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of -0.14.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

Featured Stories

