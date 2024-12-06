Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Stock Price Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 5,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 39,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a current ratio of 11.99.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

