Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGHT shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 31.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.70. 337,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,665. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.58. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $8.45.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 63.30% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.
