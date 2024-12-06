SentinelOne’s (S) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on S. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 23,567 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $515,881.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,812.83. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $1,773,705.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,453,135.20. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,754 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,505 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

