Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.33 and last traded at $30.36, with a volume of 1349892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

